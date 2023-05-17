6 arrested after Richmond home invasion, RCMP say

Six people – including two minors – were arrested after what police believe was a targeted home invasion in Richmond late last week.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, according to a statement released by Richmond RCMP on Wednesday.

The detachment said its officers were called to a home in the 10000 block of Blundell Road for reports of "multiple suspects allegedly forcing their way into the home and assaulting the occupants."

The location is near the intersection of Blundell and No. 4 roads.

Two occupants of the home, both men in their 20s, were taken to hospital for treatment, police said. They did not elaborate on the nature or severity of the men's injuries.

"The suspects fled in a light-coloured Honda sedan prior to police arrival," Mounties said in their statement.

They said Richmond RCMP frontline and Gang Enforcement Team officers launched a "comprehensive search" for the suspects that also involved the RCMP's Air 1 helicopter and the Vancouver Police Department.

The six suspects were arrested in Vancouver, and several firearms and other weapons were recovered in the process, police said.

"The suspects, all male, included four adults and two youths," police said. "They hail from different cities in the Lower Mainland."

Investigators seized the sedan for forensic analysis, RCMP said, adding that they "strongly believe" the incident was targeted.

"This was a highly coordinated response from all the agencies involved," said Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh of the Richmond RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

"Having boots on the ground and eyes in the sky was definitely advantageous in swiftly arresting these suspects and maintaining public safety."

The Richmond RCMP investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2023-14495.