$5M prize waiting to be claimed after lucky week for North Vancouver lottery players: BCLC

It’s been a lucky week for lottery players in North Vancouver.

B.C. Lottery Corporation says a Lotto 6/49 ticket that was purchased in the city was the only one in Canada that matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday night’s draw for the Classic Jackpot.

Those numbers were nine, 10, 12, 17, 30 and 45, the BCLC revealed in a statement Thursday.

The organization says the odds of winning that prize are one in 13,983,816.

Whoever won the jackpot has 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prize, as per BCLC standards.

Once the person comes forward, the BCLC will reveal the winner’s name, as well as the location where the $5-million ticket was purchased.

This prize represents just over 4 per cent of the total winnings B.C. lottery players redeemed from Lotto 6/49 games last year—$113 million

The nationwide lottery game draws prizes twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Last Saturday, BCLC says another North Vancouver resident scored $100,000 from the Lotto 6/49 draw after purchasing a ticket from McNews on Lonsdale Avenue.

“Andrew Marlowe, a new parent, looks forward to contributing a nice chunk of change towards a home for his family,” BCLC spokesperson Andrea Fuoco told CTV News.

“I was most excited to share the news with my partner. She told me to be quiet because the baby was sleeping and she thought I was joking,” Marlowe said in the BCLC release.