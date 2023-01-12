$5K reward offered after French bulldog stolen near Kamloops

A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone who helps find and return a French bulldog that was stolen from a rural property near Kamloops.

The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment is appealing for information after Whisper, described as a rare, chocolate and tan long-haired Frenchie, was reported missing around 7 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say they believe the dog was taken overnight.

"She holds significant value to her family members,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in a news reelas.e

“Please take a minute to look at Whisper’s picture. If you hear a dog barking from a vehicle, or notice a new dog in your neighbourhood and think it may be her, please contact police as soon as possible.”

Police also said the that Whisper is a new mom who recently gave birth to a litter of puppies. The exact location of the family's home is not being provided in order to protect the family's privacy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact call Tk'emlups Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800 or Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

The Tk’emlups RCMP Detachment is appealing for information after a dog named Whisper was stolen near Kamloops. (Image provided by Tk’emlups RCMP)