$58-million winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in B.C.

Someone in B.C. just got $58 million richer.

A winning ticket for Wednesday night's Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot was sold online through PlayNow.com, the B.C. Lottery Corporation's official online gaming site.

BCLC said in a news release Thursday that the $58-million jackpot is the largest ever won from a ticket purchased online in the province.

The winning ticket number was 18041531-05.

The Gold Ball Jackpot functions as a raffle, rather than a traditional lottery. Every Lotto 6/49 draw includes a guaranteed prize for one ticket-buyer somewhere in Canada. That prize is $1 million if a white ball is drawn from a special pool that begins with 29 white balls and one gold ball.

The gold ball prize starts at $10 million and increases with each successive draw that the gold ball is not drawn. It can grow to a maximum of $68 million.

Because the gold ball draw is conducted as a raffle, the odds of winning are based on the number of tickets sold, which varies.

The odds of winning the traditional Lotto 6/49 jackpot of $5 million by matching all six numbers are one in nearly 14 million.

Lottery winners have 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prizes.

B.C. players claimed more than $120 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 in 2023, according to BCLC.