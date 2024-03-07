VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • $58-million winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in B.C.

    Lotto 6/49 tickets are seen in this undated image. (BCLC/Twitter) Lotto 6/49 tickets are seen in this undated image. (BCLC/Twitter)
    Share

    Someone in B.C. just got $58 million richer.

    A winning ticket for Wednesday night's Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot was sold online through PlayNow.com, the B.C. Lottery Corporation's official online gaming site.

    BCLC said in a news release Thursday that the $58-million jackpot is the largest ever won from a ticket purchased online in the province.

    The winning ticket number was 18041531-05.

    The Gold Ball Jackpot functions as a raffle, rather than a traditional lottery. Every Lotto 6/49 draw includes a guaranteed prize for one ticket-buyer somewhere in Canada. That prize is $1 million if a white ball is drawn from a special pool that begins with 29 white balls and one gold ball.

    The gold ball prize starts at $10 million and increases with each successive draw that the gold ball is not drawn. It can grow to a maximum of $68 million.

    Because the gold ball draw is conducted as a raffle, the odds of winning are based on the number of tickets sold, which varies.

    The odds of winning the traditional Lotto 6/49 jackpot of $5 million by matching all six numbers are one in nearly 14 million.

    Lottery winners have 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prizes.

    B.C. players claimed more than $120 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 in 2023, according to BCLC. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada restart funding for UNWRA?

    Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News