VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government is investing about half a million dollars over three years in a program aimed at education and research for beekeepers around the province.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says a partnership with the B.C. Honey Producers Association supports about 3,600 beekeepers because honey bees play an important role in the food system in orchards to U-pick farms.

Popham says farmers rely on pollination from honeybees and other pollinators to ensure their crops grow in a province that produced over 11.7 million kilograms of honey in 2019.

She says the funding is expected to support 20 current projects, including educational sessions for members of 4-H B.C. on planting and caring of bee forage in the Bulkley Valley.