VANCOUVER -- An independent living community for seniors says its COVID-19 outbreak is worsening, with dozens of residents now testing positive for the disease.

Waterford Independent Living Community in Tsawwassen, which is operated by Bria, first announced the outbreak on Dec. 26 after one resident tested positive. By Jan. 2, 15 people had received positive test results.

But by the following day, the outbreak had grown to 51 residents and six staff.

"We continue to work with Fraser Health to do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus," Bria said in a statement Sunday.

"All residents are considered to be on droplet precautions pending results which means they must self-isolate and only essential caregivers wearing full PPE may enter suites."

Starting Tuesday, Fraser Health will give door-to-door wellness checks to those who have tested positive. All residents and staff who have currently tested negative will be checked again on Thursday. They'll continue to receive tests every week until the outbreak is declared over.

Fraser Health has not posted a notice about the outbreak on its website.

Two other outbreaks were declared over on the weekend. On Sunday, Fraser Health released a statement saying the outbreaks at Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge and at the Residence at Clayton Heights in Surrey have now ended.

"With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations," the health authority's statement said.