$500K in stolen property recovered from single suspect, Kelowna RCMP say

More than $500,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered from a single suspect in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to authorities.

Kelowna RCMP said the recovery was the result of a co-ordinated operation that also involved members of the Summerland, Lake Country and Vernon detachments.

Officers ultimately arrested a man the Kelowna RCMP described as a "known property crime offender" who recently moved into the Okanagan from the Kootenays.

"Kevin James Brophy was arrested while breaking into a secure compound in Kelowna by frontline officers. He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance," Kelowna RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities did not provide any details about the stolen property that was recovered, but shared two images that show a variety equipment, a rusted pickup truck and what appears to be a safe.

CTV News has asked the Kelowna detachment for more details on the recovered items.

Brophy is facing charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and mischief, authorities said.

Kelowna RCMP said officers are continuing to investigate other incidents "believed to be associated to Brophy" that could lead to additional charges.