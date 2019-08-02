

Vancouver Pride Week festivities are already underway and celebrations will culminate in the massive, annual Pride Parade downtown this Sunday.

For Orene Askew, one of the parade's grand marshals, the event is a symbol of a growing, welcoming movement.

"The Pride Parade is very inclusive and every year it grows bigger and bigger," Askew told CTV Morning Live Friday.

The parade is the largest event of its kind in Western Canada and has been billed as "a chance to recognize how far we have come and reflect on where we need to go from here."

The parade, scheduled for Aug. 4, 12 – 3 p.m., will start at Robson and Thurlow streets, proceeding west along Robson then south down Denman Street and finally along Beach Avenue before finishing at Sunset Beach. The parade has several events associated with it including a viewing brunch on the roof of English Bay Bathhouse.

Askew was nominated anonymously to be one of three parade marshals and was invited to bring a guest.

"I get to lead the parade in a convertible, which I've been told is going to have my name on it and so I'm really excited," Askew said. "They let me know I could bring one guest and the first person I thought of was my mom … she's been so supportive."

One of the themes for this year's event is "50 years and still fighting."

"I really like that that's the theme this year. It's 50 years and we're still fighting for equal rights all over the world, not just in Vancouver," Askew said. "But I love how Vancouver is kind of an example for the rest of the world."