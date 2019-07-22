

CTV News Vancouver





A significant motor vehicle collision that shut down the westbound lanes on B.C. Highway 3 for several hours Friday night has claimed the life of motorcyclist from Metro Vancouver.

Princeton RCMP confirmed in a news release a 50-year-old man from the Vancouver area lost control of the motorcycle he was riding, and side-swiped a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

According to RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services, the motorcycle, a Suzuki Hayabusa, was travelling east and the pickup truck westbound, when the rider lost control on “a sharp curve,” and crossed the centre line before hitting the truck.

Police say the rider was launched from his bike and died at the scene of the crash, suffering what they called “catastrophic injuries.” The name of the rider has not yet been released by police.

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP are investigating the collision, and ask that anyone with information about the collision or that has dash cam video is asked to contact RCMP in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.