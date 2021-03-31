VANCOUVER -- Police are on the hunt for a cat burglar in Abbotsford, B.C.

Officers say five very young kittens were allegedly stolen as part of a break-and-enter yesterday morning.

They say the animals are only 11 days old and need the care of their mother, Mittens.

The suspect is described as a tall, slim Caucasian man in his 20s and police say an Apple TV and passports were also stolen.