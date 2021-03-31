Advertisement
5 young kittens stolen during break-and-enter, Abbotsford police say
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 6:28AM PDT
Police in Abbotsford say five young kittens were stolen during a break-and-enter on March 30, 2021. (Abbotsford Police Department/Twitter)
VANCOUVER -- Police are on the hunt for a cat burglar in Abbotsford, B.C.
Officers say five very young kittens were allegedly stolen as part of a break-and-enter yesterday morning.
They say the animals are only 11 days old and need the care of their mother, Mittens.
The suspect is described as a tall, slim Caucasian man in his 20s and police say an Apple TV and passports were also stolen.