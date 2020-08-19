VANCOUVER -- Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after the death of a child who was hiking with a group in Chilliwack Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m., according to a news release from Chilliwack RCMP, who said they were called for a report that a tree had fallen on a group of people walking along Kingfisher Trail in Chilliwack's Yarrow neighbourhood.

When they arrived, officers found that a five-year-old boy from Chilliwack had died from his injuries, police said.

A 22-year-old woman from Abbotsford was also injured in the incident, but her injuries were not life-threatening and she was taken to hospital, according to RCMP.

Mounties said the victims were part of a group from the Chilliwack area, comprised of children being supervised on a day hike along the trail.

RCMP Victim Services is in contact with the families of the deceased child and other members of the hiking group, police said.