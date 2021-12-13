5 Wine and Spirit Picks to Impress the In-Laws this Season

VANCOUVER -

Many families will be gathering this holiday season.

Matt Steeves, wine and spirits expert, joined CTV Morning Live with his top five picks to impress the in-laws.

Freixenet Cordon Negro Gran Seleccion: This is great to bring as a gift for the host or to toast the season with family and friends. The stylish bottle ads a festive touch to any table or bar cart. It features notes of green apples, pear, peach, melon and pineapple.

Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay: This 100 per cent barrel-fermented chardonnay boasts fresh fruit flavours, with aromas of vanilla and honey. It is very approachable and exceptionally food-friendly.

Sea Sun Pinot Noir: This wine over delivers for the price point. It is a crisp wine with notes of vibrant berry fruit and boasts earthy complexity.

Cellier Des Dauphins reserve Cote du Rhône : This wine got 97 points at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2019. It features aromas of flowers, garrigue, spice and forest floor. It is full of flavour and very drinkable.

St. Remy Signature: This brandy features aromas and flavours of plum, dried apricot, oak, vanilla and baking spice. It can be served neat after a holiday meal.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about these selections.