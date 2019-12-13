VANCOUVER -- 'Tis the season for water main breaks in Metro Vancouver.

Two more pipes burst in the region Friday, bringing the total to five such incidents over the last four days.

Crews closed traffic lanes on Nanaimo Street in East Vancouver Friday morning after a water main break near the intersection with Pandora Street.

Later in the day, the District of North Vancouver tweeted that there had been a "significant" water main break in a residential neighbourhood at the intersection of Hoskins and Draycott roads.

The district turned off water to roughly 20 homes as crews worked to repair the break. Water was expected to be restored by 11 p.m., the district said.

On Tuesday, a ruptured pipe in Surrey flooded several homes and turned streets near the intersection of 132 Street and 95A Avenue into rivers.

The following day, it was Vancouver's turn. A water main break near the Vancouver Art Gallery at West Georgia and Hornby streets delayed traffic for several hours.

Burnaby residents had their homes flooded early Thursday morning when a water main broke near the intersection of Gilmore Avenue and Dominion Street.

Friday's incident is the least severe of the bunch, with photos from the scene showing only a small amount of flooding.

The City of Vancouver tweeted that crews were en route shortly before noon to repair the ruptured pipe. Northbound traffic on Nanaimo Street was reduced to one lane while they worked.

CTV News Vancouver reached out to the city to ask whether water main breaks are, in fact, more common during the winter months, and why.

In an email, staff from the City of Vancouver's engineering department said the city does experience a higher number of these types of incidents at this time of year.

As for what causes the issues, staff said changes in air and water temperatures during winter "create additional stress and strain in the iron pipes used in the majority of our water distribution system."

"Cast iron pipes are more brittle when they are colder and are more sensitive to freezing temperatures," city staff said. "This can cause failures in aging pipes that have experienced corrosion."