5 Tips to Combat the Winter Blues with The Style Guys

VANCOUVER -

The winter season can often feel difficult to get through with shorter days and gloomy weather.

Jason Krell and Aly Velji, also known as The Style Guys, joined CTV Morning Live with tips on how to stay warm and entertained and to keep your spirits high during these chilly winter months.

The Winter Games are just around the corner. The Style Guys recommended spreading some cheer to Canadian athletes.

Cheer cards are located on the front of select boxes of Cheerios. People can simply fill out the card and mail it, free of charge, to an athlete at the Canada Olympic House.

Krell and Velji addressed that travel plans are a bit up in the air at the moment. However, the anticipation of planning a trip can be a fun way to daydream of future adventures.

The Style Guys recommended taking advantage of Scene+ rewards. Scene+ Travel is powered by Expedia, so you can sit down and start building your travel bucket list.

Outdoor visits are a great way to visit with friends and boost the mood.

The Style Guys recommend Duer winter denim for outdoor fun.This performance denim is finished with a durable water repellent, and is designed to keep people warm in the snow and rain.

A brisk walk or outdoor exercise is a great way to get daily steps in.

Baffin Boots are Canadian made and Arctic Rated. They are the ideal companion for snowy mountain adventures.

After all the outdoor fun it is nice to have a cozy retreat at home.

HomeSense is full of inspiration to spruce up your space for the New Year.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more tips from The Style Guys.