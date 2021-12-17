5 Things You Should Know for Holiday Fire Safety

VANCOUVER -

The holiday season is a time for warm and festive gatherings.

However, almost half of all house fires occur during the holiday season.

Sharon Cooksey, fire safety educator for Kidde Canada, joined CTV Morning Live with some important tips to help us have the happiest and safest holiday possible.

Tips for Oh Christmas Tree: For those with a live tree, it is important to not to forget to water it. Dry trees will burn very quickly if a fire does occur. Pets should be kept from drinking the tree water as there is often fertilizer that ends up in it. The tree should be securely anchored to reduce risks of it falling over. Glass and metal hooks should be avoided for ornaments as these pose a risk to children and pets. After the holiday season, while waiting to dispose of a dry tree, never place or store it against your home.

Tips to Keep Things Festive and Bright: Holiday lights add a lot of festive cheer. Lights should be inspected and disposed of if they are frayed or old. Outdoor string lights should never be connected in series greater than three. People should always check or follow the UL or manufacturers recommendations. Only use CSA certified lights. Don't use nails to hang them as you don't want metal on electricity.

Go for a Faux Holiday Glow: December is the top month for candle fires each year. The best option is opting for flameless candles this holiday season. They provide the same glow, but are much safer.

Prep the Kitchen: The holidays mean delicious meals being prepared in the heart of the home. When cooking for the holidays clear the stovetop and oven of flammables. If cooking with oil give the dish undivided attention. Learn how to extinguish an oven fire. If you have a fire in the oven, don't open the oven door. Turn off the oven and let the contents cool completely before attempting. If flames escape the oven door or the fire does not immediately go out, evacuate family members and pets, and then call 911.

Check the Alarms: Ensure that both fire and carbon monoxide alarms are in working order. Replace batteries if needed. Check the age of your alarms. They should be replaced every seven to 10 years.

For more safety tips check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.