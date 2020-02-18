VICTORIA -- On Tuesday, Finance Minister Carole James will deliver the next budget - one that she said will be based on "moderate economic growth" and yet will be balanced.

Tuesday is also when we will see the fourth quarter economic results for the previous budget year, including whether the province was able to squeeze out a surplus as forecast.

Here are five things to watch for on budget day:

Surplus



B.C.'s budget surplus has been shrinking in years past, partly because the NDP government wanted to spend the money instead. But the last year has seen economic growth slowing at a moderate rate, and that cut the budget surplus from 2019 to $148 million.

While there are contingencies in place, it will be interesting to see where the province ended up last year. Also interesting to see will be how much of a surplus the province budgets for 2020.

The minister and premier have repeatedly warned about global economic pressures that are impacting B.C.'s bottom line. Still on many economic fronts, the province has led the country.



ICBC



After losing more than a billion dollars in two consecutive years, ICBC is due to post another lost for the last financial year (2019).

ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez told CTV News the loss would be much smaller than in years past. He said it was pegged at around $91 million in Q3 and said the situation hasn't significantly decreased since then.

On Tuesday, the corporation's financial numbers for the previous year will be made available. Despite the loss, the province and ICBC have already announced there would be no rate increase for basic insurance in 2020.

The financial plan for upcoming years should reflect changes being brought into insurance, as the province moves towards what's commonly referred to as a no-fault system.





Housing



While attacking housing unaffordability was a major tenant of the NDP campaign before the 2017 provincial election, how far measures have gone to deal with this issue remains unclear.

The finance minister said prices had moderated, although recent stats show sales have increased. What impact that could have on prices is unclear.

At the same time the minister notes more rental housing is available. Still, the cost of housing remains a key affordability concern for many people.

Developers have advocated for measures to address what they see as a backlog and multiple layers of taxes that add costs to projects.

The 2020 throne speech said the government would work with municipalities to speed up the approval process.

In 2018 the Rental Housing Task Force made recommendations to government on how to make the system fairer.

In last Tuesday's throne speech the province said it would be taking action on those measures.

Child care



The province has said its $10-a-day plan is a 10-year plan, and it's also one that relies heavily on funding from Ottawa.

The government has previously addressed issues around the number of spaces, and education for early childhood educators, but some operators have said staffing is an ongoing issue and at times the spaces go unfilled because they can't find employees.

As part of the "universal child care" referenced in the throne speech, the government said it will expand before- and after-school care.







Climate action



Could British Columbians be in for more rebates to help move residents to cleaner energy?

The province had offered a rebate for electric vehicles – but the program was so popular, the amount was cut back. Those looking to renovate or retrofit may be looking for more bang for their buck.



The budget will be tabled in the house at 1:30 p.m. followed by the budget speech. CTVNewsVancouver.ca will have updates throughout the day.