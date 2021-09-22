5 Sweater-Weather Wines With Christopher Waters

VANCOUVER -

Autumn is the time of year for all things cozy.

Wine and spirits expert Christopher Waters joined CTV Morning Live with his top five sweater-weather-approved wines.

2019 Kendall Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay: This is a one hundred per cent barrel-fermented Chardonnay with the richness of California. It features flavour notes of fresh fig, nuts, floral lift, pear and vanilla. Waters recommends pairing with chargrilled corn on the cob or grilled chicken.

Wolftrap Red: This red features a bold and fruity style. It is best paired with hearty dishes like chargrilled steak, pizza or pasta. It features notes of dark berries, tobacco, baking spices and licorice.

Mission Hill Famliy Estate Reserve Meritage: This is a blend of cab franc, cab sauv, merlot and petit verdot. It is aged in both French and American oak barrels. It features notes of blackberry, brambleberry and dark cherry, as well as hints of vanilla. The fruit is sourced from organically farmed estate vineyards in Oliver and Osoyoos.

Road 13 Syrah: This wine is great for sipping or pairing with food. It is full-bodied and balanced. It features notes of black cherry and cooking spices, with a touch of subtle smoky oak.

CedarCreek Aspect Collection Block 2 Pinot Noir: This is the inaugural release from the new Aspect Collection at CedarCreek. It is fermented in concrete tanks with wild yeast and ages for 14 months in French oak barriques. It features tasting notes of fine dusty tannins, red fruit, floral notes, clove and minerality. This is a wine club exclusive offering.

