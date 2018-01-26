

Cassie Gill, CTV Vancouver





Rain is in the forecast this weekend, and that means it’s the perfect time to Netflix and chill. From the latest season of "American Crime Story" to the sci-fi anthology "Black Mirror, " here are five binge-worthy shows to check out right now, according to CTV Morning Live social media producer Cassie Gill.

1. "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

FX Canada - Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

If you enjoyed last year’s "The People vs. OJ Simpson," this won’t be one to miss. Helmed by executive producer Ryan Murphy (of "Glee" and "American Horror Story" fame), the second season of "American Crime Story" follows the 1997 assassination of famed designer Gianni Versace outside of his iconic Miami mansion. Don’t let the fashion and glamour fool you - the series also examines gay culture in the 1990s, where anti-LGBT attitudes were very much present. The show has some notable cast members, as well: Ricky Martin returns to his acting roots as Versace’s lover Antonio D’Amico, and actress Penelope Cruz takes on the iconic role of Gianni’s sister, Donatella.



2. "Black Mirror"

Netflix Canada, out now

If you’re a fan of sci-fi but don’t have time to commit to a weekly serial, this is the show for you. The six episode anthology delves into futuristic societies and the consequences of modern technologies. Social media is a present theme throughout the series, which explores parenting, romantic relationships and artificial intelligence. The "Star Trek"-inspired "USS Callister" episode (season four, episode one) is a particular highlight, exploring a series of worlds through virtual reality, as is the Jodie Foster-directed "Arkangel" (season four, episode two), which takes helicopter parenting to new heights.



3. "Riverdale"

Netflix Canada, new episode every Thursday

Grab a milkshake and join old favorites Archie, Betty and Veronica at Pop’s Diner. Shot right here in Vancouver, the "Twin Peaks"-esque teen drama brings the Archie comics to life in a whole new way. Now in its second season, the addictive serial has fans salivating at every cliffhanger. If you’re not a teen, don’t let the high school setting be a deterrent. The parents are just as key on "Riverdale," with some recognizable faces: Marc Consuelos joined season two as Veronica’s cunning father, alongside former "Twin Peaks" star Madchen Amick (Betty’s mom) and "Beverly Hills, 90210" icon Luke Perry (Archie’s dad). With solid acting and writing, the show is also notable for its indie soundtrack and Instagram-worthy wardrobe.

4. "The Crown"

Netflix Canada, out now

Calling all royalists! While season two of "The Crown" has been out for a little while, the glossy historical drama is still worth a mention. Picking up where season one left off, the latest 10-episode installment takes a deeper look at the marriage of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, including the prince’s alleged infidelities. Claire Foy reprises her award-winning performance as Queen Elizabeth, and each episode remains brilliantly written, shot and produced (and with a rumoured $10-million budget per episode, should we expect any less?).The drama is an interesting companion piece to the current events of the Royal Family: The Queen and Prince Philip recently celebrated 70 years of marriage, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials are expected to be a modern take on a usual royal wedding.

5. "The Launch"

CTV, Wednesdays at 9 p.m., and CTV.ca

Move over "American Idol" and "The Voice," and hello "The Launch." A fresh take on traditional music competitions, the show follows music executive Scott Borchetta (the man who signed Taylor Swift), alongside a new celebrity expert each week, as they discover unsigned talent and attempt to match them with that week’s brand new original song. Each of the six episodes acts like a mini-competition, with appearances by country superstar Shania Twain, Motley Crue’s Nikki Six, pop sensation Fergie and more.

Images from FX Canada, Netflix Canada and Bell Media