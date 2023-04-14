5 sent to hospital, 1 in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Tsawwassen

Five people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Tsawwassen Friday afternoon.

The Delta Police Department told CTV News that the crash occurred near 56 Street and Highway 17 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Images from the scene show a white pick-up truck and a black Kia with heavy damage on its front end.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News that it was called to the scene, where it transported five people to hospital, one of whom was in critical condition.

Police said 56 Street north of Highway 17 has been closed in both directions and the area will remain closed for "several hours" as collision analysts assist in the investigation.

Traffic is also backed up heading to the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal.

"Highway traffic towards (the) ferry terminal is slowed with lane closures. This may be a lengthy closure," reads a tweet by the Delta Police Traffic Unit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.