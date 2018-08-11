

Five people were taken to hospital after a small plane crashed at the Abbotsford Airport Saturday.

Witness David Kent told CTV News the 1930s era biplane took off but began rocking from side to side. Its right wing then clipped the ground, sending the aircraft nose-first into the runway.

"It came to an instant stop and fortunately there were no flames," Kent said.

Two of the plane's occupants were airlifted from the scene, according to officials. The other three were transported by ambulance. Airport officials said the victims' injuries vary in severity, but did not provide any details.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

The incident took place after Abbotsford Air Show events had wrapped up for the day.

The airport was closed for several hours following the crash.

