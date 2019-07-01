Five people are recovering from injuries ranging from burns to smoke inhalation and lacerations after a house fire that broke out in Abbotsford broke out on Canada Day.

Video taken nearby shows a flames shooting from the home’s carport area around 4 p.m. as fire crews arrived on scene on James Street near South Fraser Way.

Jim Peters lives across the street and says he heard two loud pops that sounded like explosions, one after the other, and says when he looked out his window the carport was already engulfed.

“Everybody started to come up and there was already a guy grabbing a hose trying to put it out,” Peters told CTV News on Tuesday. “The flames were shooting up about 20 feet. It went up like that.”

Peters and others heard one person may have been trapped in the house, which was a huge concern for firefighters and witnesses as the fire spread.

“We were yelling, ‘get out, get out, get out, your house is on fire,’” Peters said. “By this time, it had gone from the garage, into the living room and further.”

Assistant Chief Craig Leighton with the Abbotsford Fire Department described a scene of “controlled chaos”, with the five injured people from the home on the front lawn as firefighters began an aggressive attack on the three-alarm blaze, fearing someone was inside.

“When we arrive and find reports of someone inside the house that amps everything we’ve got going on up to another level. The crews dealt with it extremely well,” Leighton told CTV News. “It does take it to another level emotionally for the crews.”

The person who was feared missing, was not in the home and is OK. Leighton believes a family lives in the house along with a tenant in the basement.

The fire department says the five people taken to hospital have burns and smoke inhalation, and one woman suffered a cut to her leg.

“They’re doing well. Nothing is life-threatening,” Leighton said.

A dog that was in the home did not survive the fire, despite the efforts of firefighters.

“We did work on it. Tried some reccusitation. But it was unsuccessful,” Leighton added.

A fire investigator spent Monday evening at the fire scene. Damage to the home is extensive.

The fire department says the fire is not suspicious, and has been deemed as accidental but a cause has not yet been confirmed.