VANCOUVER -- Another five flights have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 exposure warning list.

The BCCDC posted a notice about the additional flights on Tuesday. With these five flights, there have now been 51 flights in and out of B.C. added to provincial and federal warning lists.

The latest exposure warnings include the following domestic flights:

Aug. 14 – WestJet flight 196, Victoria to Calgary (rows not reported)

Aug. 17 – Air Canada flight 106, Vancouver to Toronto (rows 20 to 26)

Three international flights were also added to the list:

Aug. 12 – Air India flight 1143, Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Aug. 18 – Air Canada flight 007, Vancouver to Hong Kong (rows 21 to 27)

Aug. 21 – KLM flight 681, Amsterdam to Vancouver (rows not reported)

The BCCDC includes on its list, when possible, the rows that might be most at risk of a possible exposure, but recommends anyone on the domestic flights self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone arriving internationally is required to isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online.