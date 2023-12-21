5 mewing kittens found in cardboard box outside B.C. SPCA shelter

Five kittens in a cardboard box were found mewing for their mother after being abandoned outside of a Victoria animal shelter, according to the B.C. SPCA.

The animal charity says a worker at the Victoria branch found the four-week-old kittens shortly after they were abandoned, after being alerted by a security camera.

"The staff member could hear mewing and opened the box to see five beautiful kittens, two orange tabbies, a flame point, a calico and a black and white runt,” says manager Emma Hamill, in a news release Thursday, noting there was nothing in the box to help keep them warm.

“Thankfully, they were all healthy but too young to be away from their mom.”

Neither the car nor the driver that dropped the kittens off was captured on surveillance video.

Despite their ordeal, they were friendly and curious as soon as they were taken out of the box, charming staff with their cuddling and climbing.

“Sadly, they were looking for mom mewing the whole day while we waited to get them into a foster home,” Hamill said.

Five kittens found abandoned in a cardboard box are shown in this photo form the B.C. SPCA.

The kittens had to be syringe-fed a milk replacement every four hours but have started eating wet food and will be weaned in the coming weeks. They have all been named and will stay in foster care until they are old enough to be adopted and have been litter-trained – which should be in about two weeks.

Comfort, one of five kittens found abandoned in a cardboard box is shown in this photo form the B.C. SPCA.