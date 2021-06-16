VANCOUVER -- Father's Day is quickly approaching.

As restrictions lift, many families will be reuniting to celebrate in person this year.

Lifestyle and DIY Expert, Denise Wild, joined CTV Morning Live with five Instagram worthy gifts for Dad.

Wild recommended creating something homemade using a Cricut.

A Cricut is a cutting machine that allows users to bring their own creations to life.

The Cricut can cut materials like paper, vinyl and cardstock.

These custom designs can then be placed on shirts, mugs and many other objects to truly create something one-of-a-kind.

It's nice to allow Dad to have time to kick his feet up and relax.

Wild recommended getting a portable speaker and tablet that will allow him to bring his shows and music anywhere.

Staples has a variety of options available on their Father's Day gift guide.

With many families reuniting on the weekend there will be plenty of opportunity to raise a glass for Dad.

J.P. Wiser's has ready-to-serve cocktails that are crafted with quality whisky.

Wild recommended the J.P. Wiser's Manhattan Whisky Cocktail and the J.P. Wiser's Old Fashioned Whisky Cocktail.

These should only be consumed by adults of legal purchase age who choose to drink.

To get Dad ready for Father's Day festivities, Wild recommends the gift of a fresh shave.

Philips Electric face shavers offer ultimate closeness and comfort.

Wild shared they deliver an extremely close shave while gliding smoothly over the skin.

Lastly, Wild had a suggestion to make Dad the envy of the neighbourhood with a well manicured lawn.

The Ryobi Self-Propelled Mower offers a cross cut multi blade system for superior cutting performance.

Ryobi combo kits can be added to so Dad has all the essentials for an enviable lawn.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about the suggestions from Denise Wild.