VANCOUVER -- Five more flights have been added to B.C. 's list of COVID-19 exposures.

The flights, which either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between Feb. 11 and 15, are confirmed to have had a person on-board who was infected with the coronavirus.

Details of the affected flights follow:

Feb. 11: WestJet 706, Vancouver to Toronto

Feb. 12: Flair 8822, Vancouver to Calgary

Feb. 13: WestJet 115, Calgary to Vancouver

Feb. 15: Flair 8821, Calgary to Vancouver

Feb. 15: WestJet 3450, Abbotsford to Calgary

Anyone who was on any of the flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Travellers arriving in B.C. from other countries are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Canada also requires international travellers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board flights bound for Canada, and beginning on Feb. 22, they will be required to spend their first three days of quarantine under supervision in a hotel.

None of those rules apply to domestic travellers, although health officials have been warning against non-essential domestic travel for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.