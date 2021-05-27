VANCOUVER -- A recently certified class-action lawsuit over use of medical equipment says the device was used at five B.C. hospitals.

The suit, which was certified by an Ontario Superior Court judge earlier this month, says the Sorin 3T Heater-Cooler system was used during open-chest cardiac surgery at 35 hospitals.

These devices are used in operating rooms during procedures where a patient's blood temperature needs to be controlled, and according to federal health officials, are considered non-sterile.

Plaintiff Bruno Nardi alleges use of the device may have led to bacteria exposure, causing symptoms in patients years after their procedures.

The bacteria named in the suit is Mycobacterium Chimera, which Health Canada described in a previous advisory about heater-cooler devices as slow-growing and capable of causing "invasive disease" in vulnerable patients.

These infections are hard to treat, lead to a variety of symptoms and require long-term treatment with antimicrobials. In some cases, more surgery is needed, as there is a "high rate of treatment failure," Health Canada says.

The suit questions whether negligence was involved in the design, manufacturing, testing, distribution and sale of the heater-cooler system.

Among the hospitals the lawsuit lists as having used the device are the following, located in B.C.:

BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, from Jan. 1, 2010, to Nov. 29, 2017;

Kelowna General Hospital in Kelowna, from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 12, 2017;

Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, from Jan. 1, 2010, to Dec. 14, 2017;

Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, from Jan. 1, 2010, to Dec. 1, 2017; and

St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, from Jan. 1, 2010, to Jan. 16, 2018.

The full list is available online, and includes hospitals in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The suit names two companies as defendants: Sorin Group Deutschland GMBH and Livanova Canada Corp.

According to an outline of the judge's reasons for certification, the defendants said they do not oppose class action as the best option to manage multiple claims. The companies told the court they reserve their rights to settle the litigation plan.

The case will proceed as, according to the judge, the five requirements for certification have been met.