5 arrested after hours-long standoff outside Burnaby home: RCMP

An hours-long standoff outside a Burnaby home for much of the day on Thursday led to the arrest of five people, according to Mounties.

In a news release, Burnaby RCMP said officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 1600 block of Ingleton Avenue just after 11:30 a.m.

"Police located the complainant, who was not injured, at the scene," Cpl. Michael Kalanj said in the release. "Information at the time indicated the suspect had fled to a residence in the 3900 block of Gravely Street."

Mounties said three men were taken into custody outside of the home, while two suspects remained inside.

"To ensure public safety, the Integrated Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, Integrated Lower Mainland Police Dog Services and Burnaby RCMP officers secured the scene and restricted traffic in the area," Kalanj added. "Efforts were made to call the individuals out of the residence and one female was taken into custody upon exiting."

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the fifth suspect was taken into custody after the IERT entered the home.

The area is no longer restricted, Mounties said.

"This incident concluded with no injuries to the public or police and is currently still under investigation," said Cpl. Laura Hirst. "We would like to thank the public for their patience as officers secured the area for some time."