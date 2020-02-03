VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver could be in for a dump of snow Tuesday, Environment Canada warned in a special weather statement.

According to the advisory issued Monday morning, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound could see anywhere from five to 25 centimetres of "heavy, wet snow," starting Tuesday morning and continuing into the evening.

"A front will track down the B.C. coast beginning Tuesday morning and combine with a cool airmass to produce snow across the lowlands," Environment Canada's advisory said.

"Snowfall amounts will vary significantly across the region. The air will be cool, but not truly Arctic, so snowfall amounts will vary with proximity to the water, elevation and intensity of precipitation."

By Wednesday, the flakes should turn to rain throughout the region.

"The highest amounts are likely over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley where the snow will persist the longest, until Tuesday night or Wednesday morning," Environment Canada said.