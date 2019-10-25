VANCOUVER – An estimated 5,000 people joined teen activist Greta Thunberg in a climate march in downtown Vancouver Friday.

The Swedish climate activist joined the rally that began at 11 a.m. outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, run by a local youth-led organization, Sustainabiliteens.

Vancouver police warned there could be "major delays in the downtown core throughout the morning" because of the rally.

VPD anticipates a large crowd and traffic disruptions for this morning’s climate change rally and planned march with Greta Thunberg at the #VanArtGallery. Expect major delays in the downtown core throughout the morning. Follow #VPD Twitter for significant updates. #VanTraffic — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 25, 2019

#VanTraffic The plaza at #VanArtGallery is now full and #VPD officers are beginning to block off surrounding streets to cars. Expect delays. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 25, 2019

For Naia Lee, who is part of the Sustainabiliteens' march-organizing group, Thunberg could help take local Vancouver climate rallies to the next level.

"We've been focusing a lot on fighting for climate justice, fighting for Indigenous sovereignty, fighting for environmental rights as human rights so it's great that she's coming to amplify our messages like that," she told CTV News Vancouver.

Sixteen-year-old Thunberg rose to global prominence by staging weekly climate strikes outside the parliament building in her native Sweden. Her demand for more aggressive action to combat climate change inspired the Fridays For Future movement, which has seen students around the world join in the weekly protests.

On Thursday, Thunberg posted a photo on Twitter showing that she had arrived in the city.

"I reached the Pacific Ocean," her post said, with a photo of her that appears to have been taken from seawall in Stanley Park.

I reached the Pacific Ocean! pic.twitter.com/Qp1r2nARfV — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 24, 2019

Thunberg has been in North America since late August, when she sailed across the Atlantic Ocean to attend the United Nations' Climate Action Summit.

Organizers of the Vancouver climate strike say they want the recently-elected minority government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to create a Green New Deal that puts science-aligned emission