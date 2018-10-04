

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a shooting that put a Vancouver man in hospital late Wednesday night in the Downtown Eastside.

Officers found the 46-year-old victim shortly before 11 p.m. after responding to reports of shots fired near the West Hotel at Carrall and East Pender streets.

Members of the Street Saviours, a neighbourhood outreach group, said they were nearby and that police asked them to provide medical assistance.

The man was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Few other details have been confirmed, but detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

No suspects have been arrested.