43 tickets given, 5 arrested after maskless protest at B.C. grocery store, Mounties say

An anti-mask protest at a B.C. grocery store led to dozens of tickets being handed out and five people being arrested earlier this week.

In a news release Tuesday, Kamloops RCMP said officers went to a so-called "Maskless Monday" protest at a grocery store on Columbia Street West.

Their hope, Mounties said, was to use "an educational approach to convince attendees to follow public health orders or depart the premise."

"We've always promoted an education first approach and that will continue," said Kamloops RCMP Supt. Sydney Lecky in the news release.

"In the past, some of these protestors were reportedly intimidating employees and customers, approaching people in the store and telling them to take off their mask."

But that educational approach didn't work, Mounties said, leading them to issue 43 $230 tickets. As well, five people were arrested after they reportedly didn't identify themselves or leave the store. Another 18 people were escorted out without an issue, Mounties said.

"We'll do what we have to do, but we’ve always tried to show a measured approach," Lecky said.

Those who were arrested were released pending investigation and subsequent charge recommendations.

A similar incident unfolded in Vancouver this week after five people allegedly refused to wear face masks in a coffee shop on Commercial Drive.

According to police, a group of people refused to wear masks inside the building. Staff at the coffee shop called 911 because the group was yelling and refusing to leave, police said.

Five people were arrested for trespassing and have since been released pending future court appearances.

In B.C., health orders still require anyone aged five and older to wear a mask in indoor public settings. That order applies to retail locations like grocery stores.

Exemptions are only in place for people with specific health conditions, though stores are also permitted to offer alternative shopping arrangements for people not wearing masks, like online ordering and curbside pickup.