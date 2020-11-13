VANCOUVER -- Dozens of people who recently worked at or attended a Surrey fitness centre have tested positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health said Friday.

The health authority announced in a news release that it had declared an outbreak of the coronavirus at Platinum Athletic Club on King George Boulevard "after finding evidence of COVID-19 transmission among staff and patrons" there.

A total of 42 cases of the disease are currently associated with the outbreak, and anyone who attended the gym between Oct. 21 and Nov. 7 must self-isolate for 14 days from the date they were last there, Fraser Health said.

The health authority said it has inspected the facility and is working with its staff to strengthen its "COVID-19 mitigation strategies."

Platinum Athletic Club voluntarily closed on Nov. 7 and will remain closed until contact tracing and follow-up site inspections are completed, Fraser Health said.

A notice posted on the club's Instagram page Friday indicates that it plans to remain closed for another week.

"After many discussions with health authorities, it has come to our attention that some COVID-positive patrons had attended the club while awaiting their test results," the post reads. "As a result we have to continue to remain closed to work with Fraser Health."