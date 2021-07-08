VANCOUVER -- The BC SPCA says it has rescued 41 animals from 27 different properties in Lytton, B.C. after being granted access to the mostly destroyed village on Thursday.

Animal protection officers were granted access to the area - which is still under an evacuation order - from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the SPCA says in a statement posted on its website.

Among the rescued animals were 12 cats, five kittens, four dogs and 20 farm animals, the SPCA says, noting that its officers were working from lists of missing animals reported by residents.

The 21 companion animals are being taken to the SPCA's animal evacuation centre in Kamloops, or to veterinary clinics for treatment, if necessary. The SPCA says the farm animals have been transferred to foster homes.

“At the Evacuation Centre the animals can be claimed by their owners if they are staying somewhere they can keep them, or we can provide free emergency shelter if needed,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA, in the statement.

“We are here to support the residents of Lytton and their animals however we can," Chortyk adds.

The SPCA's 5,500-square-foot, air-conditioned evacuation centre is located at 350 Dene Dr. in Kamloops and staffed by both employees and volunteers.