$41,500 worth of contraband seized from prison in Abbotsford, B.C.
A cell phone, memory cards and THC products are among the $41,500 worth of items seized from a B.C. prison earlier this month, officials say.
The Correctional Service of Canada says it seized the package full of contraband at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on June 9 “as the result of the vigilance of staff members.”
In a statement issued Tuesday, the CSC highlighted a number of tools it uses to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including “ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.”
No disciplinary action was detailed in the release, other than the fact that the CSC works with police “to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband” into jails and prisons.
To ensure information about activities related to security at CSC institutions, such as drug use and trafficking, a tip line has been set up for all federal facilities.
“These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members,” the CSC said.
The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS | Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
The death toll from the bus crash near Carberry, Man. last week has now climbed to 16.
Lawsuit: Insufficient prototype testing could put Titanic sub passengers in 'extreme danger'
The company whose submersible vanished in the North Atlantic on a tourist dive to the wreck of the Titanic was repeatedly warned that there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way it was developed, documents show.
Canadian plane detects 'underwater noises' in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
Explosion at building in Paris leaves 4 people injured
Police say a strong explosion has hit a building in Paris' Left Bank, leaving four people injured.
Areas in West Central Alberta respond to extreme flooding
As flooding spread throughout West Central Alberta earlier this week, residents of Lower Robb, a hamlet 60 kilometres south of Yellowhead County, were told to evacuate immediately.
2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
National Indigenous Peoples Day: Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on First Nations ravaged by wildfires
On National Indigenous Peoples Day, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is reflecting on the challenges before Canada's First Nations during a season of record wildfires which have ravaged communities.
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
Vancouver Island
-
2 people dead in plane crash near Tofino, B.C.
Two people are dead after a plane crash near the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
'Folks are scared to go outside': Nanaimo group calls for action on homeless encampment
A Nanaimo community association is seeking a long-term solution to an encampment where two near-fatal shootings have occurred in the past three months.
-
B.C. renters spending more on housing, utilities than they can afford: study
A new survey is painting a discouraging picture of how unaffordable housing has become for many in British Columbia.
Calgary
-
WestJet CEO pledges fares will not rise due to airline mergers
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says bringing Swoop and Sunwing Airlines under its banner won't lead to higher airfares as integrating the discount carriers will also tamp down costs.
-
Watch: Hazardous household waste explodes inside garbage truck
A southern Alberta community says residents need to be more mindful about what they throw into the garbage after a battery and several aerosol cans led to a fire inside a garbage truck.
-
Calgary celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
Since 1996, Canadians of all walks of life have come together to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day on what also happens to be the summer solstice.
Edmonton
-
Settlement reached in class action lawsuit by Leduc female firefighters
A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed against the City of Leduc.
-
Man believed to be driving Tesla in south Edmonton crash dead: police
The person who police believe was driving a Tesla when it crashed with five passengers in south Edmonton earlier this month has died, according to police.
-
'I had no ill intent': Smith apologizes for ethics violation while NDP demands RCMP investigation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith rose in the legislature Tuesday to offer an apology for her ethics violation. It came more than six months after the phone calls that landed her in trouble.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | John Tory to endorse Toronto mayoral candidate Ana Bailão, sources say
Former Toronto mayor John Tory is expected to re-emerge to throw a last minute endorsement to Ana Bailão in the city’s mayoral race.
-
What drivers need to know about the Highway 401 closure that could last days
A portion of Highway 401 is closed near Pickering following a fiery crash that left two people dead and at least one Ministry of Transportation official is now warning that some lane closures could remain in effect into Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Massive fire at new housing development in Oakville
Multiple homes under construction have caught fire in Oakville.
Montreal
-
Fete nationale fireworks postponed until autumn and winter due to Quebec fire ban
The ban on open-air fires, including fireworks, throughout the territory north of the St. Lawrence River means that the skies of many municipalities will not be lit up in a thousand colours this weekend for Saint-Jean-Baptiste/Fete nationale Day.
-
Unlimited strike by Westmount blue-collar workers starts at midnight
The Westmount blue-collar workers will begin an unlimited strike at one minute past midnight on Wednesday night. These union members had already walked off the job for two days, then three days, then a week earlier. Last November, they adopted a pressure tactics mandate that could go as far as an indefinite strike.
-
Clean-up, culture and crisis intervention: Montreal’s plan to reinvigorate The Village
A public forum on life in The Village in Montreal found most want a cleaner, greener, more pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood, with some citing homelessness and public intoxication as major areas of concern.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
The death toll from the bus crash near Carberry, Man. last week has now climbed to 16.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
-
Manitoba governing Tories gain a bit of ground in new poll, ahead of election
A new opinion poll suggests Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives have closed a bit of the gap in public support ahead of the election slated for Oct. 3.
Saskatoon
-
'Mommy, daddy, am I going to get food today?': Saskatoon Food Bank donation aims to erase hunger
A growing number of kids in Saskatchewan are not getting the food or nutrition they need and the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre are seeing that first hand.
-
Class action statement of claim filed against Sask.'s use of federal benefits for Indigenous children in provincial care
A class action lawsuit is being filed against the Government of Saskatchewan and the Attorney General of Canada.
-
Saskatoon man found not guilty of rape in 2019 to be put back on trial
A Saskatoon man found not guilty of sexual assault in 2019 is being put back on trial following an appeal court decision on Thursday.
Regina
-
'We needed fresh perspective': Mayor speaks about firing of former Regina city manager
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said there were multiple reasons that led to the firing of former city manager Chris Holden in 2022.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle under investigation
A man has died following a crash that saw Highway 10 southwest of Fort Qu'Appelle close for several hours.
-
Small plane makes emergency landing on Highway 1 in Swift Current
No one was injured in the air or on the ground when a small plane had to make an emergency landing on the Trans-Canada Highway in Swift Current early Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Canadian plane detects 'underwater noises' in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
Middleton mayor calls for urgent hospital improvements following patient death
The mayor of Middleton, N.S., is calling for urgent hospital staffing improvements following the recent death of a patient who went into cardiac arrest when there was no doctor on site.
-
Momentum building among N.B. Progressive Conservatives to force Blaine Higgs to quit
A group of New Brunswick Progressive Conservative constituency presidents are pushing for the ouster of Premier Blaine Higgs, saying his leadership has divided the party.
London
-
'It’s scary': London man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
-
Tensions rise as councillor demands clarity about city’s response to homelessness
A blistering inquisition of city staff yielded few new details about the city’s long-term strategy to address the homelessness crisis.
-
Alleged impaired driver hits London police cruiser
A 31-year-old London man was charged with impaired driving after striking a police cruiser.
Northern Ontario
-
Drunk driving suspected in fatal Sudbury crash, charges pending
The investigation into a fatal crash on Skead Road in Greater Sudbury early Saturday morning is continuing and police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.
-
Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car
A Toronto couple returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to find two people living in their car.
-
Northern Ont. police intercept man with narcotics on the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 26-year-old Montreal man travelling on the Polar Bear Express train with a large number of narcotics Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
'Brings back a lot of memories': LRT marks four-year anniversary in Waterloo region
It's been four years since the launch of the largest project in the Region of Waterloo's history.
-
Global Affairs says it is seeking information on death of Canadian in Germany
Global Affairs has confirmed the death of a Canadian citizen in Germany, after police in the Kempten district said a woman was allegedly thrown to her death by an American tourist.
-
2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.