$41,500 worth of contraband seized from prison in Abbotsford, B.C.

A cell phone, memory cards and THC products are among the $41,500 worth of items seized from a B.C. prison earlier this month, officials say.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it seized the package full of contraband at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on June 9 “as the result of the vigilance of staff members.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, the CSC highlighted a number of tools it uses to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including “ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.”

No disciplinary action was detailed in the release, other than the fact that the CSC works with police “to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband” into jails and prisons.

To ensure information about activities related to security at CSC institutions, such as drug use and trafficking, a tip line has been set up for all federal facilities.

“These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members,” the CSC said.

The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.