

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Thieves with luxurious taste have stumped Vancouver police, after two chairs valued at $40,000 each were taken from a Coal Harbour furniture store last month.

Early on the morning of May 13, thieves broke into Lloyd Bruce Home Collection and stole two arm chairs. Believed to be the only two of their kind in the country, the chairs have gold arms in the shape of serpents.

Now, Vancouver police are asking for the public's help.

"Based on the information learned so far, it’s obvious that the suspects targeted this particular furniture store to specifically steal the two arm chairs," said Sgt. Jason Robillard in a news release.

"We are hopeful that someone will recognize these unique chairs and call investigators."

Police describe one suspect as having a slim build and wearing white runners, blue jeans, a white belt, dark hoodie, baseball cap and gloves at the time. Another is described as having a medium build and wearing dark pants, dark sneakers, a dark hoodie and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the break-in or the chairs' location is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-0610. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call 1-800-222-8477.