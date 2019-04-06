A career fair in Vancouver is hoping to attract the brightest minds to the local booming digital entertainment industry.

“We have the third largest production sector in North American after New York and Los Angeles our animations and visual effects sector is number one in the world," said Catherine Warren, CEO of Vancouver Economic Commission.

Warren explained there are 45,000 people working in film, TV animation and visual effects.

“I think we're killing it," said Mohammad Tahir from Kabam, a local company behind the popular 'Marvel: Contest of Champions.'

Organizers estimated 3,000 job seekers attended Saturday's event, all looking to fill the more than 400 jobs available in the industry.

For these eager job seekers, one name stood out more than others as many waited in line for a chance to introduce themselves to Sony Pictures Imageworks.

The local company worked on Oscar-winning "Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse."

"Spider-Verse came out hot and I think a lot of people are excited to work on something like that," said job seeker David Brink.

More than 30 companies were represented at the one-day event.