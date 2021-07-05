VANCOUVER -- This summer is a perfect time for people to treat themselves with elevated self-care.

It has been a difficult year for many and now is finally the time people get to reconnect with family and friends.

SOMA MD is South Surrey's premiere medical aesthetics spa.

At the helm of SOMA MD is Dr. Monica Michel.

Dr. Michel obtained her medical degree in 2009.

Driven by a passion for medicine and beauty, Dr. Michel transitioned to family and aesthetic medicine in 2011.

These are Dr. Michel's top 4 treatments and products to help people achieve their summer beauty goals:

SOMA EMSCULPT: This treatment is based on high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy. Dr. Michel explained that a single EMSCULPT session causes thousands of powerful msucle contractions, which can improve the tone and strength of the muscles. The treatments are 20-30 minutes and are scheduled two to three days apart. The goal of this treatment is body toning and sculpting.

SOMA Hydrafacial: Hydrafacial treatments aim to rejuvenate the skin and treat light scarring, discoloration, sun damage and stretch marks. The treatment involves a mildly abrasive instrument that gently sands the skin, removing the thicker, uneven outer layer. Dr. Michel shared that a Hydrafacial helps thicken collagen, which results in a younger looking complexion.