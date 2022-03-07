4 Tips to Save on Your Grocery Bill

VANCOUVER -

Grocery prices are on the rise.

This has put added financial pressure on families.

Taylor Kaye, Lifestyle Expert and Mom of Three, joined CTV Morning Live with four tips to save on your next grocery bill.

Buy in Bulk: Buying in bulk is a great way to save money. Kaye recommended using a Foodsaver to keep bulk items fresh for longer. Smaller families can even buy in bulk with other friends or family members for maximum shared savings.

Buy What is in Season: When purchasing fruits and vegetables it is important to shop for what is in season. This means better prices and flavour. Sunkist has some great recipes for innovative easy meals that can be made with citrus fruits that are currently in season.

Quick and Easy Meals: Busy families often need to refuel without spending a lot of time preparing a meal. Kaye recommends Burnbrae farms egg bites that can be found in the frozen food aisle. They are ideal for a quick breakfast on the go or for after school snacks.

Get Planning: Meal planning on a shared weekly or monthly calendar can help save time and money. Planning ahead can reduce grocery store trips and reduce time spent wandering the aisles at the store.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for more tips and recipes.