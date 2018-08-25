

Four people were taken to hospital following a crash in Vancouver involving what police believe was a stolen truck.

Police said officers first spotted the pickup truck on Main Street near Pender Street just after 5 p.m. Saturday. They attempted to pull the driver over using lights and sirens, but the driver did not obey, Const. Jason Doucette said.

The truck headed south on Main, but police did not pursue it due to concerns for public safety, Doucette said.

However, a witness reported seeing police "chasing" the pickup down Main Street without sirens on as the truck driver weaved in and out of traffic.

A short time after the attempt at pulling over the vehicle, the truck crashed into a white Ford Focus on Main at Prior Street. It then struck vehicles parked on the side of Main, police said.

Witnesses said the suspects tried to run, but both were apprehended. At least one could be seen with blood dripping down his face.

Doucette said both people who'd been in the truck were taken to hospital by ambulance for assessment.

At least two other people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, he said.

The investigation is ongoing and B.C.'s police watchdog has been notified.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Murray Castonguay