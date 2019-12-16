VANCOUVER -- Three women and a man are all in custody after a stabbing in Abbotsford sent one man to hospital Sunday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., emergency crews were called to Riverside Road near Marshall Road after witnesses found a man lying on the road. When officers reached him, he appeared to have stab wounds and he was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

The Abbotsford man, who is in his 50s, is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

The four suspects were taken into custody and are known to the victim. Police say there is no risk to the public, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5255. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.