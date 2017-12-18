

A series of crashes on the Coquihalla Highway left several people in hospital and caused huge traffic backups south of Merritt, B.C. on Monday.

Witnesses blame treacherous conditions for sending semi-trailers, SUVs and cars ramming into each other near the Coldwater Interchange, an area that's under a travel advisory due to periods of heavy snowfall and poor visibility.

One tow truck driver estimates as many as 30 vehicles were involved in the collisions.

Chris Anderson told CTV News he was heading down from Merritt when he became caught up in the chaos. After joining a long line of stopped cars at the bottom of an icy hill, he saw a big rig barreling toward them.

"I looked in the rearview mirror and saw another semi coming behind," Anderson said. "I tried to pull over into the side lane, but because of the ice I couldn't get going."

He believes the semi struck another vehicle, which sent it careening into his.

"We went into a chain and I hit a vehicle in front of me," Anderson said.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the scene and transported four people to hospital. The extent of the patients' injuries is unknown, but Emergency Health Services said they are all in stable condition.

The crashes also snarled traffic and forced a full shutdown of the Coquihalla for hours. DriveBC confirmed the highway has since reopened in both directions.

Though the Coquihalla has been cleared of wreckage, Mounties still urged motorists to consider taking an alternative route.

"The weather conditions are currently poor and expected to worsen overnight as a major winter storm moves through the area," E. Division Traffic Services said in a news release.

"If you must travel, avoid Highway 5 until further notice. Ensure your vehicle is well-maintained, has proper winter tires, pack extra clothing/food, give yourself extra time and expect winter driving conditions. Slow down, give yourself extra room to stop or take evasive action – take care so you and yours arrive safely at your destination this Christmas."

