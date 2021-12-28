4 people, 2 dogs rescued after avalanche near B.C. ski resort

Four people and two dogs were rescued near a B.C. ski resort after an avalanche tore through the area Monday afternoon.

In a social media post, Nelson Search and Rescue said its team and the Whitewater Ski Patrol were called at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after reports of an avalanche in the area. The call came from the east peak of Evening Ridge, outside the Whitewater Ski Resort's area.

According to the rescue team, the avalanche was measured at 2.5. Avalanche Canada's information site says size two avalanches "are big enough to bury, injure or kill a person," while size three "could bury and destroy a car, damage a truck, destroy a small building or break a few trees."

Nelson Search and Rescue said four people and two dogs were involved.

"No one was fully buried, however two people were seriously injured and rescue toboggans were required as darkness prevented the use of helicopter long-line," Nelson Search and Rescue's post said.

"With temperatures dropping below -20 C rescuers worked quickly to get everyone to safety. The rescue conducted in the dark, in steep, hazardous terrain involved over 25 volunteers and Whitewater staff."

Two people were taken by ambulance to Trail Hospital for treatment late Monday night.