

CTV Vancouver





The price of gas in Metro Vancouver may be at an all-time high, but the lure of the region's real estate market appears to have a stronger pull.

Four more gas stations have been put up for sale in the area – one on North Road near the Lougheed Town Centre in Burnaby and the other three in Vancouver's West Side.

The Vancouver stations are located at Oak Street and West 49th Avenue, Granville Street and West 41st Avenue, and Arbutus Street and West 16th Avenue.

The mixed use development sites were posted on Colliers Canada with listings boasting the potential for housing and commercial uses.

All four were occupied by Esso stations.

The listings come about a year after Vancouver's sole remaining downtown station was put up for sale, and a month after architects' renderings showed a condo building at the site of a station at Arbutus and Broadway.