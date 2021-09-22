4 Fall Beauty and Wellness Finds with Shobana Lakkavally

VANCOUVER -

The fall season is the perfect time to refresh and recharge.

Makeup Artist and Beauty Expert, Shobana Lakkavally, joined CTV Morning Live with some of her favourite fall beauty finds;

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix: This helps protect against micro movements like screen time and lack of sleep that causes wrinkles. Lakkavally shared that this product visibly reduces puffiness around the eyes with a cryotherapy inspired steel wand. In addition to the eyes this can be used on forehead lines, smile lines, and lines between the brows.

Lotus Aroma Daily Hydrating Serum: This product is Canadian made and one hundred percent natural. Lakkavally shared that the hyaluronic acid has two molecular weights to penetrate different layers of the skin.

Sephora Clean Line: Many consumers are paying attention to the ingredients found within their products. Sephora Clean lines features new clean and planet positive brands. Lakkavally highlighted the Youth To The People line, which is pro-grade vegan skincare made with unconventional superfood ingredients.

RISE Kombucha: This sparkling fermented beverage is filled with probiotics, organic acids, and antioxidents. Lakkavally shared that research shows the gut and skin are connected. Adding probiotics can lead to clearer and more radiant skin.

To learn more about these fall beauty finds check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.