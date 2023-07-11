4 charges laid against driver in crash that killed 2 B.C. teens in 2022

Approaching the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of two B.C. teens in a collision, police say charges have been laid against the driver responsible.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Metro Vancouver Transit Police outlined the charges facing 27-year-old Cory Robert Ulmer Brown for his alleged actions on July 26, 2022.

Around 11 p.m. that night, MVTP says its officers unsuccessfully attempted to pull over a vehicle “being driven erratically” before it struck another vehicle at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Sixth Street in Burnaby.

The driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle attempted to flee the scene on foot but were quickly located and arrested, according to police.

The two teens inside the struck vehicle—an 18-year-old from Vancouver and a 17-year-old from Burnaby—were hospitalized and later died.

Friends identified the older victim as Samir Ali, an Ethiopian refugee who was set to attend UBC on a full-ride scholarship. The other victim, Yasbirat Ytatek, was also from Ethiopia and still in high school. The teens were travelling home from a soccer game when they were fatally struck.

Brown has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, one count of driving while disqualified, and one count of flight from police, the MVTP say.

He was on 24-hour house arrest after the incident, according to police, and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. Brown’s next court appearance is July 19.

“My gratitude goes out to everyone who diligently worked to secure the evidence that resulted in the suspect facing the most serious charges possible,” said MVTP Insp. Chris Mullin in Tuesday’s statement.

“The profound loss in this investigation was felt by all involved and our thoughts remain with the families and community, as we direct our focus on moving forward through the court process.”

Another investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog remains open, a spokesperson for the Independent Investigations Office confirmed on Tuesday.

IIO’s chief civilian director, Ron MacDonald, told CTV News last year that investigators will try to determine whether police played a role in the fatal crash.

“If there was a pursuit, what's the length of it? How long did it go on?” said MacDonald. “Those are all the key ingredients in helping to determine the role of the police in this collision, if any, and to determine whether or not their actions were justified.”

The IIO was not able to provide any further updates on its investigation.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Angela Jung.