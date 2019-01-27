

CTV Vancouver





Four people have been charged with manslaughter nearly seven months after a man was killed in Kelowna.

Esa Carriere was fatally stabbed near the Queensway bus loop shortly before 11 p.m. last Canada Day. The 23-year-old was found lying on the ground in grave condition. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

On Saturday, Mounties announced that 26-year-old Nathan Truant and 20-year-old Noah Vaten, both of Kelowna, have been arrested and charged.

An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, also from Kelowna, face the same charges.

The RCMP said the investigation spanned multiple jurisdictions and the arrests took place simultaneously in Kelowna and outside the province Friday.