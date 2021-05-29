VANCOUVER -- North Shore Rescue was called to Mount Strachan near Cypress Provincial Park Saturday afternoon after four people were reportedly caught in an avalanche there.

The search and rescue organization shared the news in a post on its Facebook page.

It did not indicate whether anyone had died or been injured in the incident.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to North Shore Rescue for more information.

The avalanche call came after what had already been a busy day for the volunteer rescue team.

In another Facebook post earlier in the day, North Shore Rescue said it was responding to three simultaneous calls on Mount Seymour.

All three calls were for injured hikers, according to the post.

This is a developing story and will be updated