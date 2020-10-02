VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Maple Ridge say four people have been arrested after an incident that prompted a heavily armed response at a home on Lougheed Highway on Wednesday.

The incident began when an officer on patrol in the 21300 block of Lougheed Highway noticed a woman in distress, according to a news release from Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The woman told the officer she had been held in a nearby house without her consent, police said, adding that their investigation led them to believe there were firearms at the home.

The RCMP's Integrated Emergency Response Team, as well as a police dog team and a police helicopter, were called to the scene out of "an abundance of caution," Mounties said.

The large police response shut down Lougheed Highway to all traffic between Laity Street and 216 Street while officers "contained" the residence, according to police.

Police said the IERT called two men and two women out of the home and arrested them without incident. The four were being held in police custody on Thursday, while officers returned and executed a search warrant on the residence, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Mounties said they're looking to speak to "several witnesses who stopped to assist the victim but left the area prior to speaking with police."

Anyone who was in the area between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 30 or has dash cam footage from that time is asked to call Const. Halcrow at 604-463-6251, Ridge Meadows RCMP said.

Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.