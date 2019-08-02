

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Maple Ridge say they have arrested four people and seized cars, drugs and money as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said Friday that they had executed search warrants simultaneously on July 25 at four different houses in the city.

Police gave two addresses for the homes, saying they were in the 10400 block of Robertson Street, which is near 248 Street, and in the 11600 block of Pine Street, which is near River Road, not far from the Fraser River and Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Three men and one woman were arrested during the searches, which were the result of a two-month investigation.

Over those two months, police said, members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP Street Enforcement Unit observed multiple meetings between three of the suspects and individuals police described as "synonymous with alleged drug trafficking."

In addition to the arrests, officers seized what they described as "300 doses of alleged cocaine," more than $45,000 in cash, drug packaging materials, accounting paperwork and a money-counting machine.

Police also seized three cars -- a 2009 Dodge Calibre, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, and a 2015 Mercedes CLS6 -- and a 2018 Ducati motorcycle.

Formal charges are pending, police said.