

CTV News Vancouver





The organizers of Vancouver's massive 4/20 event are refusing to cancel a scheduled performance by Cypress Hill, despite concerns about crowd size.

Members of the city's park board approved an emergency motion Monday night calling on organizers to drop the concert, which is expected to bring even more people than usual down to Sunset Beach.

Even though 4/20 is only days away, commissioner John Coupar argued the board's request is reasonable. Tens of thousands of people normally attend the unsanctioned event, and Coupar said adding a major performance to the mix is "a bridge too far."

"Hopefully they will reconsider a band of this size," Coupar told reporters after Monday's vote. "Hopefully the cost will be contained a little bit and there'll be less damage to the park."

But organizers told CTV News they have no plans to accommodate the last-minute request. Jodie Emery said she views the Cypress Hill show as a "great opportunity for our city to be recognized as an international centre."

"It is an asset to our city that a famous group is coming to our city to celebrate an international holiday," Emery said.

The 4/20 event has become more controversial in recent years since moving from the Vancouver Art Gallery to Sunset Beach, where it's sparked complaints from neighbours and concerns about the damage done to the grass.

In 2017, 4/20 cost taxpayers $245,000 in policing and pick up. The bill was about the same in 2018, and city officials said organizers only paid back about $63,000.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung